It is going awesome. For Republicans…

Via Free Beacon:

One day after his party suffered a loss in the Georgia special House election, Democratic National Committee vice-chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D., Minn.) announced that his party’s “Resistance Summer” is “going awesome.”

Ellison, a rising star in the Democratic party’s progressive wing who narrowly lost a race for DNC chair in February, was speaking to a DNC Live event on Wednesday night.

His comments came the day after Democrat Jon Ossoff lost to Republican Karen Handel in the special House election in Georgia’s sixth Congressional district. This left Democrats zero for four in special elections since last November, in spite of $35 million in spending.

