Everyone knows blacks can’t be racist.

Via Daily Caller:

A new biography on former President Barack Obama reveals that an ex-girlfriend was disappointed that Obama wouldn’t clearly condemn racism among black people.

The book, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama,” written by David Garrow, is a deep dive into the personal life of Obama, and has already made headlines for uncovering the identity of the ex-girlfriend, Sheila Miyoshi Jager.

Garrow’s book also revealed that Jager, now a professor at Oberlin College, was dumped by Obama because he was worried that having a white spouse would hurt his future political career. […]

Specifically referring to one argument between the two, the article says, “Where Dreams portrayed the lovers’ rift as at bottom a function of racial difference, Jager, while acknowledging the racial component of their strains, insisted she was mainly upset that day that Obama, in her recollection, was less than unequivocal in condemning ‘black racism’; it was at a moment when the overt anti-Semitism of Steve Cokely, a black mayoral aide in Chicago, had become a cause célèbre in local politics.”