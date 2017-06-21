Unaccompanied minors= 16 and 17 year old gang members…

Via Daily Caller:

The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) surveyed illegal immigrant minors in its custody and found that 28 percent of them were gang members, according to Senate testimony.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday on the “MS-13 problem.” The Salvadoran gang has grown in the recent years in the U.S. due to an influx of illegal immigrant minors from Central America.

Scott Lloyd, director of the ORR, described in his opening testimony the extent of the gang problem among these young illegal immigrants. Unaccompanied illegal immigrant minors are kept in ORR facilities until the agency can find them a sponsor, who is typically a relative.

