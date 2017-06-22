One voice of sense who will be quickly accused of apostasy and bias by the more left in her party.

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.) said Wednesday on MSNBC that she is “very concerned” that identity politics have hijacked the Democratic Party.

“We’ve become this identity politics. The Women’s Caucus, the Black Caucus, the Hispanic Caucus,” Dingell said.

“We’ve lost the sense of ‘we,’ that our strength comes in community,” Dingell continued.

Dingell said she is not a traditional Democrat, and felt that Trump won the election by talking about the issues Democrats “were afraid to talk about.”

