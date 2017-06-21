And they still don’t get why.

Democrats have blown through $35 million on special elections since President Donald Trump took office and do not have a single victory to show for it.

Democrats dumped most of their money into Georgia’s record-breaking special election. Despite this, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff ended up losing the election by a wider margin than the Democratic candidate in South Carolina, whose election took place on the same day.

Below is a breakdown of the money that Democrats have spent on every special election that they have lost.

