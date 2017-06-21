Because although Obama gave away the store he didn’t even get out all the hostages.

A senior administration official confirmed to CBS News that on June 13, senior Trump administration officials met with Babak Namazi whose father and brother are both imprisoned in Iran.

In the wake of Otto Warmbier’s return to the U.S. from North Korea detention and subsequent death, the White House is ramping up efforts to bring home two of the Namazi family members, Siamak and 81-year-old Baquer, in part due to concerns about their declining health. The Washington Post first reported the White House meeting with Namazi.

Siamak Namazi, an Iranian-American, was charged with espionage in 2015. His father was taken shortly afterward. They were not included in the Obama Administration’s negotiations to free five American prisoners at the time of the nuclear deal.

