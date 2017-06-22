The Democrats are persistent.

Via Washington Examiner:

House Judiciary Committee Democrats are telling the panel’s Republican leadership to “do its job” and join other committees in conducting a probe into Russian interference in last year’s election and the Trump administration.

“The House Committee on the Judiciary has a responsibility to step up and do its job,” 16 Democrats on the panel wrote in a letter Wednesday to Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va.

The Democrats want Goodlatte to schedule hearings “immediately” to review President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal from the Justice Department’s broad investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

According to the Democrats, Goodlatte has resisted holding hearings on matters relating to Russia because “the House and Senate Intelligence Committees are also conducting investigations.”

They note in their letter not only is the House Judiciary Committee’s primary responsibility the oversight of the Justice Department, but also their Senate counterpart has a working relationship with special counsel Robert Mueller.

“We appreciate the sensitivity of the work of the Special Counsel, but nothing about an ongoing investigation prevents us from acting responsibly and conducting our own oversight,” the letter reads.

The House Democrats say the Russia investigation a situation that “grows more perilous by the day.”

Keep reading…