He may have pulled the trigger alone, but there was a long and continual pump up by media and leftists to get him there. And yes, it was terrorism, because it was killing with a political motive. It doesn’t have to be connected to a group.

Via Washington Examiner:

The deceased man behind the June 14 congressional baseball practice shooting in Alexandria, Va., acted alone and was not connected to any terrorist group, the FBI said on Wednesday.

“At this time, the FBI has assessed the shooter James Hodgkinson acted alone. We also assess that there was no connection to terrorism,” Andrew Veil, assistant director in charge of the FBI field office, told reporters at a press conference in Washington Wednesday morning. “It was an assault on a member of Congress, assault on a federal officer.”

The FBI is just one week into its investigation into what motivated Hodgkinson to shoot four people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park last week. But, the bureau and local police have already dug up lots of details about Hodgkinson’s activities before the shooting.

