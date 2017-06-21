Hmm, wonder why…

Via Daily Caller:

The Democratic National Committee rejected help from the Department of Homeland Security following Russian hacks into its computer systems during the 2016 election cycle, according to former DHS chief Jeh Johnson.

In testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Johnson also said that the DNC, much to his “disappointment,” did not cooperate in any way with DHS to respond to the hacks.

Johnson said that he first became aware of intrusions into DNC systems sometime last year, several months after the FBI had learned of the breach.

