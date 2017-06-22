Social Justice Warrior Kapernick still out of work.

Via The Post and Courier:

The Charleston RiverDogs said they didn’t mean any harm when they played the “Hallelujah Chorus” every time Tim Tebow came up to bat Friday night.

And they didn’t mean to offend the former college and NFL quarterback when Charlie, the RiverDogs mascot, started “Tebowing” – a term coined during Tebow’s days at Florida when he would kneel in prayer after touchdowns.

Tebow, an outfielder for the Columbia Fireflies, traveled to Charleston last week for a three-game weekend series against the RiverDogs. His celebrity status helped the RiverDogs sell out Riley Park all three days.

Charleston pulled out all the stops while Tebow was in town. And the team is catching flack on social media, ESPN, and other media outlets for its antics.

“I guess classless things like mocking someone’s religion is something that gets @MiLB teams publicity nowadays, huh?” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another tweeted, “This is the most classless thing I’ve ever seen by a sports organization. Not a big Tebow fan but this is ridiculous.”

Tebow, who won the Heisman Trophy and two national championships at Florida, also gained fame for sharing his strong Christian beliefs.

Playing off of that, the RiverDogs had several stunts Friday night. In addition to playing the “Hallelujah Chorus,” they had Charlie the Mascot wear black patches under his eyes with “John 3:16” written in white, something Tebow did in college.

Keep reading…