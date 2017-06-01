No white people allowed (unless your suffering from a severe case of white guilt).

Via Campus Reform:

Brown University is offering a summer course to teach high school students how “theracial hierarchy” and “white supremacy” impact the health of African Americans.

“Black Lives Matter Less: How Structural Racism Affects the Health of Black Lives and Communities” will be taught by Dr. Ellen McCreedy, a research fellow at Brown, and Professor Sirry Alang, who has been described as “instrumental” in organizing community forums to fight police brutality.

“Black people in the US have shorter life expectancies, live with more physical and mental illness, and have more disability than white people,” the course description asserts, chalking the result of this disparity up to “systematic racism in our society and its institutions.”

Students will also learn to “consider their own privilege” and “how that privilege affects their health and position in larger society,” as well as how to “create safe spaces” to talk about racism and health.

Keep reading…