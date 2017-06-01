Awesome!

Via FreeBeacon:

Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Tuesday received the 2017 Excellence in Public Service Award from Ohio State University’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

Mattis received the award at the National Press Club and praised the former senator from Ohio, John Glenn, who was also an astronaut and Marine, according to the Pentagon.

Glenn died in December 2016 at 95 years old. His daughter, Lynn Glenn, said that Glenn was an admirer of Mattis, “not just that he’s a Marine, but also because he’s a tremendous patriot and has been a patriot like Dad for all his life. That’s been his commitment.”

