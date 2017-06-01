I’d settle for just repeal but whatever, that’s good too.

Via Washington Examiner:

The White House launched a new website Wednesday focused on repealing and replacing Obamacare.

“Obamacare has led to higher costs and fewer health insurance options for millions of Americans. The 2010 health care law has brought the American people rising premiums, unaffordable deductibles, fewer insurance choices and higher taxes,” the website states. “President Donald J. Trump promised to repeal and replace this disaster, and that is exactly what he is working with Congress to achieve.”

The new site features a video listing four ways Obamacare has failed the American people, including through higher costs, fewer choices, fewer covered and less freedom.

