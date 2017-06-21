Maxine Waters unavailable for comment.

Via NTK:

. . . “The fact that we have spent so much time talking about Russia has, you know, has been a distraction from what should be the clear contrast between Democrats and the Trump agenda, which is on economics,” Murphy continued.

Murphy then told Geist that when he is back home in Connecticut, his constituents are “never” talking about the Russia issue like Democrats in Washington are.

“I have to say, they are never talking about issues like Russia. They are not talking, frankly, about what’s on cable news at night,” Murphy told Geist.

