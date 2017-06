It will be a while, but thank God, he is improving.

Wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is improving in health, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday, and is now talking and texting.

After being shot during a congressional baseball practice last week, Scalise, R-La., has been hospitalized in Washington and is listed as in serious condition.

But Ryan, R-Wis., said at a conference for manufacturers in Washington that Scalise is getting better.

