It’s almost like Americans loathe Nancy Pelosi.

Via Washington Examiner:

The Republican group aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan had a strategy to keep Georgia’s 6th Congressional District from slipping away: Make the contest a referendum on Nancy Pelosi.

Voters in the traditionally conservative seat had resisted President Trump and were slow to embrace Republican nominee Karen Handel in the special election to replace Tom Price, now Health and Human Services secretary.

But Congressional Leadership Fund rediscovered a familiar antidote to Trump’s drag and Handel’s standoffishness in its internal polling: Pelosi, the House minority leader from California, who would once again become speaker in a Democratic takeover.

If Republicans could make Democrat Jon Ossoff synonymous with Pelosi liberalism, uninterested GOP voters who might otherwise skip an irregular congressional election would be motivated to show up. It worked.

After entering Election Day tied with Ossoff, Handel exceeded expectations and pulled away. She led 52 percent to 48 percent with 80 percent of the vote in when the record-setting $50 million race was called.

“If Pelosi ever retired, we’d be in a lot of trouble,” Corry Bliss, CLF’s executive director, said in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

