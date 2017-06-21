Shockingly, they donate heavily to the Clinton Foundation.

Via NTK:

Former President Bill Clinton praised the United Arab Emirates, a human rights-abusing Clinton Foundation donor, as the “face of social justice for poor people around the world” at the 2017 InterAction Forum in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“I applaud the countries that have maintained their commitments,” Clinton said to the crowd, before singling out the UAE.

“I want to recognize especially Ambassador [Yousef] Al Otaiba from the UAE,” he said. “They are now the number-one ranked country in the world in percentage of their GDP that goes to assistance.”

Clinton then praised the ambassador, and by extension, the UAE, as the “benign face of social justice for poor people around the world.”