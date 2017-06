Looks like the Republican has won in South Carolina.

Georgia results have about 40% in. Republican Karen Handel is ahead, by 3 points and about 5,000 votes.

Update:

9:31 Karen Handel is up by about 10,000 votes.

Update:

What remains is Dekalb County and mail-ins, but Handel is up by >5%.

Update:

Decision Desk HQ calls it for Handel!

How many millions did the Dems throw into this to help Pajama Boy? And they still lost!

And this says it all: