Pint-sized Marxist, Robert Reich.

Via Washington Examiner:

The labor secretary for former President Bill Clinton calling on the left to start an impeachment movement against President Trump — and he’s even raising money on it.

Robert Reich emailed millions of MoveOn.org supporters Tuesday with this message:

“The path to winning in 2018 (and thereafter) begins with Democrats in Congress showing the American people that they have the courage and backbone necessary to take back our nation. It means calling for the impeachment of Trump and holding politically accountable every single person in his administration and in the House and Senate who have enabled his disgrace of a presidency,” he wrote.

His money line: “I know that impeachment won’t happen quickly. It’s going to take a strategic, painstakingly executed campaign—hallmarks of MoveOn’s excellent organizing. Will you join me by making a donation of $5 a month to MoveOn to make this happen?”