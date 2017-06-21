Last general election Tim Scott received 90,000 votes more than Lindsey Graham.

Because some people think it’s a good idea to vandalize a Wikipedia page in hopes no one will notice, a Wikipedia editor was blasted for editing a page by his intended target.

South Carolina junior Sen. Tim Scott — who is no stranger to people hurling racial epithets at him on the Internet — tweeted about a recent edit to his Wikipedia page.

The editor added six words to Scott’s introductory entry on Wikipedia, referring to him as the United States junior Senator “and uncle tom [[house negro]] coon” for South Carolina.

