Adwords to the rescue!

Via Newsy:

Google has a plan to redirect potential ISIS recruits away from the terrorist group and its message.

The “Redirect Method” targets potential recruits with online ads that actually send them to curated anti-terrorist videos. The method uses targeted keywords — just like business advertisements do — to show the ads to people who searched for extremist content.

The method reportedly reached more than 300,000 people during an eight-week pilot program. Now YouTube, which is owned by Google, plans to spread it further.

