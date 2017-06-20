Uh, thanks?

Via Daily Caller:

The government of India is reinventing prenatal care with bizarre advice to women: cut meats and eggs from their diets and lustful thoughts from their minds, the Associated Press reports.

The “health” notice has been condemned by doctors who say it is not just ridiculous but potentially dangerous in a country that is not known for its attentive care to maternal issues. Men still rule the Indian home, and women don’t always receive the health care they need when they need it.

India already has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, a phenomenon that is attributed to malnutrition and anemia. UNICEF data states that out of every 100,000 pregnancies, 174 women die. The figure is 14 in the United States.

“The government is doling out unscientific and irrational advice, instead of ensuring that poor pregnant women get to eat a nutritious, high-protein diet,” gynecologist Arun Gadre told AP. Gadre works has an office in the city of Pune but practices in the countryside.

