Must be nice.

Via FreeBeacon:

Congress is considering new legislation that would permit lawmakers to carry a concealed firearm wherever they perform official duties across the United States, according to a copy of the new bill that marks an unprecedented effort to help lawmakers confront a growing threat to their safety.

Rep. Brian Babin (R., Texas) introduced the legislation on Tuesday, about a week after a radicalized shooter opposed to President Donald Trump and Republicans shot Rep. Steve Scalise (R., La.), a congressional staffer, a lobbyist, and two Capitol police officers in Virginia.

The legislation would enable certified members of Congress to carry a concealed weapon “in nearly every conceivable scenario,” according to information released by Babin’s office.

The legislation would supersede any other state or federal concealed carry laws, meaning that lawmakers would still enjoy the privilege even if secondary laws state otherwise. This is particularly significant, as the District of Columbia has notoriously strict gun laws that have complicated similar efforts in the past.

