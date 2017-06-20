Weasels doing anything they can to to save that mess…

Via Free Beacon:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday announced the latest move in Democrats’ ongoing effort to slow down the Senate in opposition to the Republican push to repeal Obamacare.

Schumer announced that Senate Democrats will invoke the so-called “two hour” rule, which blocks committees from meeting once the Senate has been in session for more than two hours, the Hill reports.

Democrats threatened as much on Monday, saying that they would interrupt Senate procedure unless Republicans allowed public debate and at least one committee hearing on their health care reform plan.

