More pay gap lies by that fabulously accurate news source, Teen Vogue…

Via Free Beacon:

A viral meme claiming that Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot earned a meager fraction of Man of Steel star Henry Cavill’s salary is based on unreliable attribution and a misunderstanding of how Hollywood actors structure their contracts.

The accusation that Gadot was stiffed originally started Monday from a Daily Dot article headlined “Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ paycheck was surprisingly small.” The Daily Dot noted that Gadot has publicly said that she earned $300,000 for her role in Wonder Woman.

“This situation carries a whiff of Hollywood’s gender pay gap,” the news website argued. “Why? Because according to Forbes, Henry Cavill earned a sweet $14 million for Man of Steel, including box office bonuses.”

