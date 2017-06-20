No problem there…

Via Daily Caller:

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has added another Democrat to his growing team of Trump-Russia investigators.

The former FBI director recently recruited Elizabeth Prelogar, a lawyer in the Office of the Solicitor General, to work on the Russia probe, The National Law Journal reports.

A former law clerk for liberal Supreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan, Prelogar has donated in the past to Hillary Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, Federal Election Commission records show.

On Sept. 26, she gave $250 to the Clinton campaign. And on Oct. 3, 2012, she gave the same amount to the Obama campaign and another $250 to the Obama Victory Fund.

