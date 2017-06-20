Obviously stooges, despite bopping Syria, shooting down plane, being harsher on Iran and Cuba.

Via Daily Caller:

The Department of Treasury announced sanctions against 38 individuals and organizations for their involvement in the annexation of the Ukrainian regions Crimea and Donetsk.

“These designations will maintain pressure on Russia to work toward a diplomatic solution,” Secretary of Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement. “This administration is committed to a diplomatic process that guarantees Ukrainian sovereignty, and there should be no sanctions relief until Russia meets its obligations under the Minsk agreements.”

The move from the Trump administration comes amid a slew of claims from opponents that President Trump is too cozy with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Treasury Department said in a statement that sanctions on Russia related to the Ukrainian crisis will remain until Russia honors the Minsk Agreements that call for a ceasefire.

