And this guy has the gall to call anyone a bigot? The website “What Will They Learn?” gives Trinity College the grade of “F” for their non-existent course requirements. It will cost your white-privileged special snowflake close to $60,000 per year to attend Prof Williams’ “un-bigoted” lectures.

Via Campus Reform:

A professor at Connecticut’s Trinity College seemingly endorsed the idea that first responders to last week’s congressional shooting should have let the victims “f*cking die” because they are white.

“It is past time for the racially oppressed to do what people who believe themselves to be ‘white’ will not do, put end to the vectors of their destructive mythology of whiteness and their white supremacy system. #LetThemF*ckingDie,” Trinity College Professor Johnny Eric Williams wrote in a June 18 Facebook post.

Two days prior, Williams had shared a Medium article titled “Let Them F*cking Die” in which the anonymous author suggests that “bigots,” such as those numbered among the victims of the congressional shooting, should be left for dead.

“What does it mean, in general, when victims of bigotry save the lives of bigots?” the author begins by asking, later saying that his black peers “imagine…that by becoming a shining example of this ‘righteous’ behavior, we might, somehow, guide these cannibals into becoming upright beings capable of following the very rules they enforce upon us.”

The author goes on to offer a litany of life-ending situations the aforementioned “bigots” could find themselves in, advising his readers to “do nothing” in the way of helping.

“If you see them drowning. If you see them in a burning building. If they are bleeding out in an emergency room. If the ground is crumbling beneath them. If they are in a park and they turn their weapons on each other: do nothing,” the article instructs readers.

