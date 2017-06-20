I’m sure the professor takes her pay in cash….

During a Facebook Live Session sponsored by OneUnited Bank — the largest African-American owned bank in the United States — Dr. Melina Abdullah asserted that institutions such as Wells Fargo and Citibank are “putting the dollars that you give them in the institutions that keep us oppressed” and “if you’re not going to bank black, you are funding white supremacy,” the Daily Wire reports.

Abdullah, a California State University professor and Black Lives Matter organizer, was joined by Teri Williams, the president of OneUnited, and Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin. In an effort to urge fellow African-Americans to bank with OneUnited, Abdullah contends that OneUnited is going “to help us develop a reparations fund for our people” and “help fund the movements that are going to help us get free.” The trio called on the African American community to move all their funds to OneUnited Bank immediately despite it’s history of financial impropriety.

