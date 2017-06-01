Winning?

Via Vox:

Political strategist Brian Fallon argued that the Democratic Party’s path to power lay through “the Panera Bread Houses of America” — a reference to the affluent, suburban communities expected to swing Democratic.

Fallon, who worked on the Hillary Clinton campaign, sees opportunities in districts like the one that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price vacated, districts that swung from Mitt Romney to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and in which Donald Trump’s dismal approval ratings might put Democrats over the top. He identified 23 such districts in an interview with Vox in an interview in April.

But what are the actual politics of the patrons of Panera in the ultimate Panera district — the Georgia Sixth, where Democrat Jon Ossoff goes up against Republican Karen Handel on Tuesday? Perhaps at the risk of taking Fallon too literally, I went to a Panera off of Woodstock Road in Roswell on the way to an Ossoff campaign event on Monday — and found a chilly reception for the Democratic candidate.

