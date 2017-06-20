Barring reporters, lying about where he lives and not even living in the district he’s running in. Sounds like a great candidate.

Via Free Beacon:

The Washington Free Beacon was told by Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff’s campaign that it was not welcome to cover remarks that he was scheduled to deliver to supporters on the night before Tuesday’s special election.

The Free Beacon was approached immediately upon entering Ossoff’s Monday night event by Ossoff spokesperson Sacha Haworth, who proceeded to escort the reporter out of the event.

Asked why the Free Beacon was being restricted from covering the event, Haworth said, “Thank you very much for your interest in covering our race.” Asked why the Free Beacon wasn’t being allowed to cover the race despite its interest, Haworth said, “Thank you very much for your interest in covering our race.”

The Ossoff campaign has previously declined to provide the Free Beacon with information on the campaign’s schedule.

