Sooner or later, Little Kim is going to be served with a large portion of “sleeping giant” followed by a round of “terrible resolve”.

Via Daily Mail:

South Korea says the United States has flown two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force during joint military drills.

U.S. and South Korean warplanes regularly conduct drills, but Tuesday’s flights came shortly after the death of a U.S. college student who was recently released by North Korea in a coma following more than 17 months of captivity.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry said the B-1B bombers were part of routine exercises with South Korea aimed at showing deterrence against North Korea.

The U.S. military said the bombers conducted drills with the Japanese and South Korean air forces, demonstrating solidarity with the U.S. allies. The United States stations tens of thousands of troops in South Korea and Japan.

The military posturing came before the furious response of politicians across the nation.

Senator John McCain called the death of Warmbier, ‘murder’ and said that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is responsible.

Warmbier, the American university student held prisoner in North Korea for 17 months died at a Cincinnati hospital on Monday, just days after he was released from captivity in a coma, his family said.

Keep reading…