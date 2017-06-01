Am I the only one who already thought Ken was gay?

Via NPR:

For decades, he achieved icon status by being a basic, buff, blue-eyed bro. And for years, that was enough. No longer! Starting today, as part of a wide-ranging relaunch, Ken has cornrows. And he’s Asian. And he’s skinny. Or sometimes even fat (sorry, “broad”). Caity Weaver went deep into the valley (and design center) of the dolls to get an exclusive glimpse of Mattel’s new take on the all-American male.

Meet Ken: He is a beefy Asian man with 20/40 vision who frequently works out of doors.

And, meet Ken: He is a young record executive who expresses himself through bold sneaker attire while simultaneously being an African-American man of average build.

And, meet Ken: Against the better angels of his nature, he has bleached his hair peroxide blond, and now is determined to travel on an airplane in comfort and style.

And, meet Ken: He has a man bun, and that’s his whole thing.

In a condition of affairs at worst disastrous, at best depraved, Ken, Ken, Ken, and Ken are all dating the same woman.

