Wearing black uniforms, armed with everything from clubs to knives and using violence against opposing political groups, Antifa are the true fascists.

Via Heat Street:

The Antifa website It’s Going Down has become the de facto resource for anarchists and “anti-fascist” activists currently engaging in sporadic street battles across the United States against Trump supporters and the government. The site calls for violence against capitalists and anyone it labels a “fascist.”

It features posters for self-identified anarchists that call for Trump supporters to be stabbed. A poster published in April shows the silhouette of a man with a Make America Great Again hat and a Pepe the Frog lapel pin being cornered by a bayonet. Behind him is the transparent silhouette of a Nazi.

Other publications include burning the Canadian flag ahead of the country’s 150th anniversary, and an introduction to anarchism that perfectly describes the victim complex most of the leftist ideology’s followers live with.

Much like the posters urging violence againstTrump’s supporters, It’s Going Down justifies violent actions in many of its publications as not only good but necessary to the survival of minorities and the disenfranchised.

A library of downloadable publications on the website offers long-form articles that call for “insurrectionary mass resistance and refusal” and asks moderate liberals to join arms with the far left.

