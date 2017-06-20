And you still have people apparently trying to justify the shooting or call it ‘delicious irony’ by calling Scalise a bigot and a homophobe. Not to mention Warren telling Trump, “You ain’t seen nasty yet.”

Via Daily Caller:

Last week’s attempted mass assassination of Republican lawmakers by an enraged left-winger is just the latest evidence of an increasingly violent, “militant left”, Arizona Rep. Trent Franks argued in a radio interview on Sunday.

Franks was among six Republicans whose names were found on a list in James T. Hodgkinson’s possession when he opened fire on a GOP baseball practice last Wednesday, injuring four people including Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise. The list’s existence was first reported by The Daily Caller and has since been confirmed by federal officials and lawmakers, including Franks, who said Sunday that the list “has been fairly accurately characterized” in the media. (RELATED: Assassination List Found On James Hodgkinson’s Body)

Hodgkinson’s attack appears to be “premeditated,” indicating that “we have devolved to a great point in our society now. To the point where the militant left is out there to the extent that they are willing to shoot people,” Franks said. He returned to the subject of the militant left later in the interview.

“The militant left here has been outrageous. It’s not conservatives that are going out there burning cars and turning them upside down in universities just because someone is speaking. It’s not the conservatives that are saying ‘pigs in a blanket’ and advocating for the killing of police officers,” he said. “It’s not the conservatives that are shooting people in the baseball field. This militant left is out of control and I think that the so-called moderates should stand up and eschew this and really call them out in a flagrant way.”

