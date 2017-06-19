Roy Larner drinks for free.

Via The Telegraph:

A Swedish brewery as launched a beer called ‘F*** you, I’m Millwall,’ named after the words used by a victim of the London Bridge terror attack as he fought back against the assailants.

Roy Larner, 47, was at the Black & Blue restaurant and bar in Borough when the three terrorists entered the premises.

Describing the incident to the Sun from his hospital bed, Mr Larner said: “They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam’.

“Like an idiot I shouted back at them. I thought, ‘I need to take the p— out of these b——s’.”

“I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘F— you, I’m Millwall’. So they started attacking me.”

In a statement on their website Frequency Beer Works said: “We were humbled and impressed to read about Millwall supporter Roy Larner, who single-handedly stepped in against the terrorists in London, shouting ‘F*** you, I’m Millwall!’, saving countless lives by drawing the attention of the attackers, giving others the possibility to run to safety.

“We salute him, and have made a special edition of our bitter available in his honour. A portion of the proceedings will be donated to the fund started in his name.”

