Weasel can’t even vote in district in which he’s running.

Via Free Beacon:

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff can’t vote for himself on Tuesday because he doesn’t live in the congressional district that he is running to represent.

Ossoff has downplayed his inability to vote for himself, saying that he lives just “down the street” from the district. When his campaign was told by volunteers that a big voter concern was that he didn’t live in the district, it directed them to say that “he lives three blocks away from the district.”

Keep reading…