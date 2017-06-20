Will some moonbat be stupid enough to show up?

Via The Black Sphere:

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has become so rich, he believes he’s bigger than the government.

What’s the saying, “Pride comes before the fall?”

Recently, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. declined an offer to serve at the Department of Homeland Security. The move prompted some critics of the outspoken conservative to wonder if the offer was legitimate.

Understand that leftists live in a world of conspiracy and paranoia. They are trained not to believe themselves, which is why they print their lies. However, when it comes to truth on the Right, they pursue it as a lie, like a dog to a bone.

How dare Sheriff Clarke turn down his so-called appointment. Or did he really receive an offer to serve in the Office of Partnership and Engagement as a liaison to state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies?

In her zeal to get to the lie, Washington Post White House reporter and CNN political analyst Abby Phillip submitted proof that the offer was genuine. She tweeted a copy of the letter from DHS, Sheriff Clarke’s address included.

