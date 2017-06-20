That takes a special kind of stupid.

Via Breitbart:

An official of the Church of England suggested that it may allow transgender Christians to be “re-christened” under their new names following a sex change.

The proposal is contained in a discussion paper that outlines those who have undergone a sex change cannot be re-baptized but can announce their new names before God through “services of welcome” that are already in place, the Daily Mail reported.

“It is a fundamental belief of the Church that baptism can only be received once,” Synod Secretary General William Nye said in a statement. “There is therefore no possibility of the Synod approving a form of service for the re-baptism of transgendered persons in their new gender who have already been baptised.”

However, Nye also added that there is “no legal or doctrinal difficulty about a baptised transgendered person re-affirming their baptismal vows” under a new name.

Nye said the Church already offers a service to those who had undergone a “significant personal transition of one kind or another” that could be adapted to celebrate one’s gender transition.

