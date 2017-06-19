Promoted up.

Via Fox Business:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will take on a new, elevated role in the Trump administration, White House officials said Monday.

“We have sought input from many people as we look to expand our communications operation. As he did in the beginning, Sean Spicer is managing both the communications and press office,” the White House said in a statement.

Spicer will no longer handle day-to-day press duties, including daily media briefings, and will instead oversee communications for the entire administration. In that position, which is considered a promotion for Spicer, he would manage the press office, as well as other branches of the communications department.

