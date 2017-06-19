Most stories also painted this as ‘kidnapped after leaving or being near mosque’ yet in fact, there was some encounter at a McDonald’s which then escalated into the attack as she was walking back to the mosque. Horrible crime, but no indication being Muslim had anything to do with it.

The death of a Muslim teen who was assaulted after she left a mosque early Sunday morning was the result of ‘road rage’ with no indications of a hate crime, police said.

Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, appeared in court on Monday to face a murder charge after he got into a dispute with the 17-year-old Nabra Hussein and a group of her friends in Sterling, North Virginia, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Martinez got out of the car, assaulted the girl, and beat her with a metal baseball bat, her mother said. Police later found a body believed to be Hussein’s in a Sterling pond about 25 miles outside of Washington DC.

