Alternate headline: Trump wins second term!

Via The Hill:

Former Vice President Joe Biden tops a list of prospective Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential race in a new survey.

Seventy-four percent of Democrats in the Morning Consult/Politico poll out Monday view Biden favorably. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), with a favorable rating from 51 percent of Democrats, follows Biden in second place.

“I have no intention of running for president, but I’m a great respecter of fate,” Biden told NPR last week.

“I don’t have any plans to do it, but I’m not promising I wouldn’t do it,” he continued.

Keep reading…