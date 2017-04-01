Alternate headline: Trump wins second term!
Via The Hill:
Former Vice President Joe Biden tops a list of prospective Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential race in a new survey.
Seventy-four percent of Democrats in the Morning Consult/Politico poll out Monday view Biden favorably. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), with a favorable rating from 51 percent of Democrats, follows Biden in second place.
“I have no intention of running for president, but I’m a great respecter of fate,” Biden told NPR last week.
“I don’t have any plans to do it, but I’m not promising I wouldn’t do it,” he continued.