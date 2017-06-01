Invest your money somewhere else Eric.

Via FreeBeacon:

Fox News host Eric Bolling is mulling a future run for the U.S. Senate.

Bolling currently co-hosts “The Fox News Specialists,” but in a recent telephone interview with Politico, he stated that he might consider giving up his career in television to challenge a southern Republican senator.

“A lot of Republicans run as conservatives only to be elected, and we find out they’re not conservative at all,” said Bolling, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump.

Bolling declined to specify in which state he would consider launching a Senate run. The Fox News personality currently resides in New York City and grew up in Chicago. He did attend Rollins College in Florida.

Earlier this month, Bolling signed a “long-term contract” with Fox News that runs out in three years. The television personality noted that a run for public office would have to happen after the contract expires—or it could be “never.”

