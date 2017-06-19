JUST IN: Police operation underway in Paris after car rams mobile police unit on Champs-Elysees, authorities say https://t.co/4C4JQKJwWA pic.twitter.com/YtmfYamYGV

Only person hurt was terrorist.

The small white car caught on fire after the collision and the driver may be dead, France’s interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told reporters Monday afternoon. The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an anti-terror investigation into the incident, Brandet said.

Paris (CNN)Police took down an armed man after a car intentionally rammed into a police van Monday on the iconic Champs-Elysees in central Paris, authorities said.

Live:

JUST IN: Champs Elysee car contained explosives, driver dead – French interior minister. See more: https://t.co/SogsGyTBnf via @ReutersTV pic.twitter.com/t0aNZnrjfS

Update:

Terrorist neutralized.

Attacker was of course ‘known to police’ as always.

Via The Sun:

THE iconic Champs-Elysees avenue of Paris has been dramatically evacuated after an armed suspect “deliberately” rammed a car into a police van.

The 33-year-old attacker, who has reportedly been killed by brave French cops, “was known to the police and thought to be radicalised,” said the investigating source.

He was subject to a so-called S-File, for Security. These documents list the details of those who are considered a threat to France, and many are under surveillance.

An AK47 assault rifle was among the weapons found in the boot of the car, which was severely damaged in the impact.

The bomb squad arrived at the scene and an explosives-detecting robot has been pictured inspecting the attacker’s dead body.

Paris authorities say a suspected attacker was “downed” by French officers, Sky News reports.

AFP has reported that witnesses say the suspect’s car “exploded” on impact with the van and that the driver was “armed.”