Everyone should have the right, but yes, they who are bigger targets should. As long as there’s a Nancy Pelosi is forbidden exception.

WASHINGTON – A Republican congressman who survived the horrific baseball shooting will put forth legislation this week to allow lawmakers to carry guns throughout the nation’s capital.

“I’m going to be introducing legislation this week … to allow Congressmen to carry a sidearm, should they so desire,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Members of Congress are “high-profile targets, but we have absolutely no way to defend ourselves because of Washington, D.C.’s rather restrictive gun laws.”

Brooks said the legislation would allow members of Congress be armed in places throughout Washington where average citizens typically cannot carry guns.

