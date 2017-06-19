Speculation is that the cargo ship may have been autopilot and made a sudden U-turn. That may explain why the Fitzgerald didn’t pick them up.

The Navy on Sunday revealed details of the final moments of seven sailors who died aboard a destroyer after it collided with a container ship near Japan — ripping open the warship and sending seawater gushing into the rooms where the men lay asleep.

“The damage was significant. This was not a small collision,” U.S. 7th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin said at a press conference in Yokosuka.

The Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal plowed into the far smaller USS Fitzgerald around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, “opening the hull to the sea” and rapidly flooding three large compartments that included two berthing areas for 116 crew members, Aucoin said.

