What happens when someone doesn’t feel ‘fully-defined’ by the ‘x’ and calls it discrimination?

Via NY Post:

In a move hailed by LGBT rights groups, Oregon became the first state in the US on Thursday to allow residents to mark their gender as “not specified” on applications for driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identity cards.

Under the new rule approved by the Oregon Transportation Commission, Oregonians who select the new option will have an X appear instead of M or F on those cards. The rule, which takes effect on July 3, is a first for the U.S., David House, spokesman for Oregon’s Driver and Motor Vehicles Division, or DMV, told The Associated Press.

“It’s fitting that this is before us during Pride Week in Oregon and Pride Month around the country,” said Commissioner Sean O’Hollaren. “It’s something that we should do because it’s the right thing to do.”

