At least 10 people were run over near Finsbury Park in #London . Helicopters & police cars on scene pic.twitter.com/gNDbSVJE3z

Man with the black bushy hair next to the van in video appears to be suspect.

Via Daily Mail:

More than ten pedestrians were hit by a van which veered onto a pavement near a renowned north London mosque late last night, according to reports.

Several people were reportedly hurt after the van ploughed into a crowd on Seven Sisters Road near Finsbury Park Mosque, where hate cleric Abu Hamza once preached.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing bystanders wrestle the suspect to the floor and pin him down until officers.

