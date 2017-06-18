. @PierreTABC : Mueller has preliminary plans to speak to people in admin, but no decision yet for "full scale" investigation of Pres. Trump. pic.twitter.com/BXcv9OeYIK

Despite WaPo claim that there was an investigation underway of Trump from 5 anonymous sources, oops, turns out, not so much. Notice something else Thomas says. He says Mueller is deciding whether he should follow what ‘Comey wants’ i.e. investigating Trump. How does Comey have any right to weigh in on it to Mueller?

Via Daily Caller:

Robert Mueller, special counsel for the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, has not yet decided to investigate President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, ABC’s senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas reports.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that Mueller has expanded his probe to include the president’s conduct and has arranged interviews with senior administration officials to assess the nature of their own communications with Trump regarding the Russia investigation. Thomas’ reporting confirms those interview will take place, though he cautions Mueller has not yet decided to conduct a full-scale investigation and describes this stage of this inquiry as “preliminary.”

Keep reading…