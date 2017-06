Translation: even the guy who has claimed for months that there was collusion is now forced to admit they got nada.

Via Daily Caller:

The 11-month-old investigation into whether President Trump or members of his campaign colluded with Russians has still not turned up any evidence that’s strong enough to put before a jury.

That’s according to California Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, which is overseeing one of the parallel investigations into whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin to influence the outcome of the election.

“I’m not prepared to say that there’s proof you could take to a jury,” Schiff told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz on Sunday when asked if he’s seen proof of collusion.

